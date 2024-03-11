Stock car racing in the blood of Tablelands' Jonsson family

While farming is their bread and butter, stock car racing also runs in the blood of the Jonsson family.
Warren Johnsson of Jonsson's Farm Market & Jonsson Farms, and his brother Graham, raced stock cars together at Bathurst in the early 90s.
In 1991, they placed eleven in a race, which Australian motorsports legends Peter Brock and Dick Johnson also took part in.
Now, Warren's grandchildren have taken a keen interest in following in their footsteps at Tableland Competition Car Club's Herberton Tepon raceway.
Warren's sons Brad and Dean Jonsson, who own cattle and cropping properties on the Atherton Tablelands, have recently shown the competitive sport to their kids.
Brad explains that at the club, competitors are split into four different grades based on experience and that they recently introduced a new grade for young competitors.
"There's always been A grade, which are your experienced drivers, and then B grade and C grade being the beginners grade," Mr Jonsson said.
"My kids and my brother's kids were originally racing in the C grade against the adults, so last year we started up D grade so they could have their own class."
The ages of the kids in the class are anywhere between 14 years and under, with the youngest competitor being seven-years-old.
"There's country kids competing from cattle stations, avocado farms and rural earthmoving businesses," Brad said.
This weekend will mark their first race meet for the year, pending good weather, and currently 10 kids are taking part in the race.
Brad said the kids have taken a huge interest in the sport and the skills and experience they gain from it.
"Like every other speedway event, there are obviously rules and regulations they have to follow," he said.
"With help from their parents, the kids generally find their vehicles and often they have to rebuild them, repanel, regroove the tyres, paint and fix the engines.
"This process teaches them fairly good mechanic skills because these stock cars are not a registered vehicle, so there's always something going wrong with the car that they have to fix.
"It also teaches them how to be disciplined and not to run into other cars and being courteous.
"Because if they crash, they've got to fix them."
Like any other competitor, Brad says the kids and their vehicles are decked out with safety features to prevent them from serious injury.
"They're all wearing racing safety attire, and are fitted with a five point harness, neck brace, raised seat, and are wearing seat belts across the shoulders, one across the waist and one between the legs," he said.
"The stock cars are also fitted with rail cages."
Brad said his father's passion for the sport had passed onto them and their children
"My dad has been racing for as long as I can remember and he started off racing at the Herberton track," he said.
"My kids love it. It's like Christmas day for them.
"They're travelling sideways at up to 80 Kilometres an hour and for a 10-year-old kid, that gives them a huge adrenaline rush.
"If the kids accidentally hit an opponent's car, as soon as they finish the race, they walk over and apologise and shake their hands."
Tableland Competition Car Club holds stock car races at the Herberton Tepon raceway every third Sunday of each month, starting from 10.00am.
