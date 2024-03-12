Cut Out Party raises thousands for RFDS

CANE growers from across the wider Proserpine region came together for a celebration of the 2023 crush at the Cut Out Party - Sugar Bush Shindig on March 9.
The event raised funds for the Royal Flying Doctor Service, with lucky door prizes, an auction, face painting and balloon animals and meals and drinks on offer.
Cut Out Party committee member Amanda Hadlow said the event was a hit despite the continued wet weather, leaving the Proserpine Showgrounds as a muddy affair.
Around 200 people, from the wider Proserpine, Whitsundays and Mackay region, attended the event.
"We had a charity auction...which was very well supported. It raised $16,000," Ms Hadlow said.
"We're hoping to surpass last year's total donation (of $38,000 for CQ Rescue)...(with all total donations to be) donated to the RFDS.
"We have been well supported by sponsors and the businesses who donated the charity auction prizes, and ticket sales...there was a really good community spirit.
"Everybody who came along had a nice time."
Attendees were treated to an RFDS flight simulator experience, which allowed users to experience being inside the aircraft which is used to bring patients to and from treatment.
"It was definitely a lot better season...2023 was better for the farmers, the harvesters and the mill," Ms Hadlow said.
"It was a real community event and it was nice to see people from all throughout the region get together and celebrate what we have.
The seven platinum sponsors included Cane Country Tyres, InfraBuild Steel Centre, Pacific National, Brown and Hurley, Australian Cane Farms, QCAR and Whitsunday Regional Council.
