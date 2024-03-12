North Queensland Register
Home/News
Photos

Cut Out Party raises thousands for RFDS

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
March 12 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maddy Spruce, Jadee-lee Etchells, Coralie Smalls, Phoebe Williams and Kate Thomson.
Maddy Spruce, Jadee-lee Etchells, Coralie Smalls, Phoebe Williams and Kate Thomson.

CANE growers from across the wider Proserpine region came together for a celebration of the 2023 crush at the Cut Out Party - Sugar Bush Shindig on March 9.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.