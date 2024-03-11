North Queensland Register
Home/Agribusiness

Mareeba farm transition producing local jobs

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
Updated March 11 2024 - 7:21pm, first published 7:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Valentina Caamano-Bermudez is transition to a grower-packer operation at her Mareeba mango and lime farm.
Valentina Caamano-Bermudez is transition to a grower-packer operation at her Mareeba mango and lime farm.

AFTER 10 years of farming mangoes and limes at her Mareeba farm, Valentina Caamano-Bermudez has begun a new era.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.