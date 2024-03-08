Outback committees need fresh blood for longevity of events

Outback events are facing an uncertain future, as committees struggle to attract members to help run events.
Hughenden Town and Country Club host the annual Hughenden Rugby 7s Carnival each year, but in recent weeks have struggled to get enough members together to host an annual general meeting.
Club president Cody Rogers said they had a small team of members that put the event on each year and were on the hunt for fresh faces.
"Everyone is struggling to fill executive positions and committee members to help get the work done. I think it is happening with every committee in small towns," Mr Rogers said.
"The last few meetings we have been struggling to get a quorum (minimum number to run a meeting), which we need seven members. It is a little bit to do with the wet, but we are also struggling to get new members.
"People are more than happy to come to the events, but there are a lot of clubs in these small towns that are finding it harder and harder to fill these positions."
About 800 people participate in the Hughenden Rugby 7s Competition each year, leaving a small team of volunteers to organise, set up and manage the event.
"We have a great committee. It is light on for people, but there is currently enough to run our event this year, but it is becoming a big job for a handful of people," Mr Rogers said.
"If we have five people do 20 jobs, when 10 people could do two jobs each, it doesn't feel as bit of a job, many hands make light work."
Mr Rogers is also involved with the Hughenden Jockey Club and said there were many clubs unsure if they could host events, because they can't get enough people together for an AGM.
"Every committee in town is struggling to find members, the race club is back to seven or eight members who run two races for the year. The show is down on committee members, junior rugby league is always looking for people too.
"It is not just Hughenden, it is many small bush towns. It seems the more technology and the quicker we can get around the busier we are getting, and people don't have time to help host these events."
The Curry Merry Muster Festival in Cloncurry attracts around 4000 people to its three day event, and the committee is also seeking new members.
President Krystal McPhee said new members were necessary for the longevity of bush events.
"Being part of a committee is a great way to meet people if you're new to town, it is a great way to learn more about your local community and you are having a positive impact on a little town and a great event," she said.
"At the moment we have between seven and ten active members and we are looking for people with a passion in rodeo to join and help organise our amazing event.
"As a committee we have seen times where we are up to 15 members and sometimes we've had seven, so it is a vast difference when you're talking about running an event for three days."
Ms McPhee said long-serving committee members could easily get burnt out when they were the only ones doing the work every year.
"When committee numbers get down, people get burnt out from doing all the work, they want to step away but they feel obligated to keep doing it because if they don't then the event will fold.
"If these small bush events do start to fold, it will impact outback tourism greatly.
"These events are for the local community but also to attract tourists to come and spend time in our towns.
"So we would like to see new members that want to see out event sustain long into the future."
Readers are encourage to reach out and sign up to a local community group to keep outback events running.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.