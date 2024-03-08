Meatworks cows and steers perform at Nebo

WHILE wet weather slashed numbers at last Friday's Nebo prime and store sale, agents were pleased to see a good line of meat works cows, with the cow market holding firm with other centres across the state.
While rain-soaked conditions at Mackay reduced the yarded numbers from 500 to 391, steers had a strong performance, with prices holding firm on last week's sale.
Griff and Brett Symonds of Nebo's Mt Flora Station, offloaded 60 calf for age Brahman Droughtmaster cows to Thomas Borthwck and Sons at Baker's Creek.
"They sold extremely well. They averaged from 241.3c/kg, averaging 530.4kg and returning $1279.92 per head," Griff said.
"We took the bulls out of them last year and the weaners off them so they've had a great season to fatten and shine up.
"We're very happy and very close to home. We've only had to bring them locally. Normally we would have to take them into Mackay, Rockhampton or Biloela. Brett is our truck driver, so he didn't have to drive."
Three meat works buyers attended the sale, with feedlot buyers from the Darling Downs, and Rockhampton and local buyers attending the sale.
Vendors presented cattle from Glendon and Nebo.
"We watched the Roma, Gracemere and Emerald markets, and I think the feeder and store markets have come back somewhat," Griff said.
"It was no surprise the fat market here was equal, if not better than Gracemere at least this week, which was really good."
A tough end to last season saw Griff hold onto close to 1000 weaner heifers, with his last offer prior to Christmas sitting at $1.50.
"We sold 50 per cent of those to Gracemere for about a $3.28 average which was a really good result," he said.
"At the end it was a bit of a gamble to make that, but we had enough grass and enough reserves to see them through to the new year anyway, and the season broke which was good."
Hayes and Co livestock agent Peter Hayes said there was a run of weaner steers, mostly Brahman cross, with a few flatbacks.
"They were a little bit easier due to the other markets being easier too for feeders and the younger steers too - I thought they held up too, constant with what's going on in the market," Mr Hayes said.
"Prices were firm on last fortnight. It was probably no better but it was no worse. We were quite happy with that.
"It was a smaller day but it was a good day, with the current market what it is at the moment. We're hoping it will keep going. It was pretty well spread out and we were pretty happy with the performance.
"We haven't lost a sale due to weather at Nebo, but I can't say the same for Sarina. We've lost quite a few there. Next week we've got a sale and it looks a bit doubtful."
Vendors will return to Nebo saleyards on March 22 for a feature sale - presenting feeders and weaners.
"We're expecting 1500 plus and there will be some very good lines and local Nebo cattle at that sale," Mr Hayes said.
"We're expecting it to be a fairly big sale. It's a very big day here so we get quite a big crowd."
