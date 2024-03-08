North Queensland Register
Home/Beef

Meatworks cows and steers perform at Nebo

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
Updated March 9 2024 - 8:26am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayes and Co vendor Peter Hayes sold a pen of 60 cows for Griff and Brett Symonds for $1279.92/head to Bakers Creek buyers Thomas Borthwick and Sons. Picture: Steph Allen
Hayes and Co vendor Peter Hayes sold a pen of 60 cows for Griff and Brett Symonds for $1279.92/head to Bakers Creek buyers Thomas Borthwick and Sons. Picture: Steph Allen

WHILE wet weather slashed numbers at last Friday's Nebo prime and store sale, agents were pleased to see a good line of meat works cows, with the cow market holding firm with other centres across the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.