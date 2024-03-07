North Queensland Register
Record export numbers leave graziers 'ecstatic'

Steph Allen
March 7 2024 - 7:00pm
The Dalrymple Saleyards has broken a record with a mammoth 40,000 head of cattle for export in March. Picture: Charters Towers Regional Council
THE Dalrymple Saleyards have kicked off the year on a high - breaking records with a mammoth 40,000 head of cattle for export in March.

