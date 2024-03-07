Record export numbers leave graziers 'ecstatic'

THE Dalrymple Saleyards have kicked off the year on a high - breaking records with a mammoth 40,000 head of cattle for export in March.
Charters Towers Regional Council congratulated the team on the "monumental achievement", recognising the hard work and dedication, and the contribution of livestock contractor, Saleyard Services NQ.
Historical data showed the saleyards processed 32,444 head in August 2018, and 25,069 head in January 2020.
Mayor Frank Beveridge said his team was "very impressed with the numbers" and credited an efficient and hard-working staff and council within the area.
"People are not as picky and choosy as they were six months ago, and the price of cattle coming down and meeting expectations of live export trade (can be credited to the record numbers)," he said.
"Obviously have the one outlet with the local meatworks we need competition, so I think graziers are ecstatic to see the market picking up again. It's set a really good foundation for the rest of the year.
"You've got another outlet for your cattle, and moving into the rest of the year, graziers are fairly happy that while prices are not sky-high like they'd like, they acknowledge that they need as many markets as possible.
"There was a period when prices were too high, and...Vietnam was buying buffalo, which was not an ideal situation. We're in a sweet spot where graziers can make money and have a broad spot in the market where there's not the risk of highs and lows."
Mr Beveridge said the Dalrymple Saleyards team had benefited from experience, as well as a few new young faces joining the ensemble.
"Obviously we're always trying to introduce people into the grazing industry. It's an exciting time," he said.
"We've had a highly unusual wet season of four months.
"But...Charters Towers is ideally situated. It's the only place in the eastern seaboard with triple road access into the port. Cattle can be sold at the saleyards and go to straight to the ship without any fuss and minimal animal welfare issues."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.