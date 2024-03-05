Invasive weeds 'taking over' NQ properties

SIAM Weed is pushing private landowners across north west Queensland to "breaking point", as the invasive weed crisis continues to wreak havoc on government and privately owned properties.
Katter's Australian Party leader and Traeger MP Robbie Katter has criticised the Queensland government's lack of effective control measures on government-owned land to manage invasive weeds, citing the "dire consequences" on neighbouring private land owners.
"The Queensland government's indifference to the invasive weed crisis is appalling," Mr Katter stated.
"Private landowners are left to battle this issue alone while the government turns a blind eye.
"The invasive weed infestation, including notorious species like Siam Weed, poses a significant threat to valuable grazing land and the environment.
"The financial burden placed on private landowners, who invest significant amounts annually in weed control efforts, is exacerbated by the government's failure to implement effective weed control measures on state-owned land."
Mr Katter said despite private landowners' efforts to comply with regulations, there was a "lack of government action", which impacted landowners' ability to "manage and control the spread of weeds on their properties, as mandated by the Biosecurity Act".
"This is not just an oversight; it is a gross injustice to the hardworking graziers in north west Queensland," Mr Katter said.
"The state government is proving yet again to be the worst kind of neighbour."
Mr Katter stated that critical areas that are showing a lack of control measures include railway corridors and the government-owned Townsville Field Training Area, north of Charters Towers.
Others weeds creating issues for private landowners include grader grass, Billygoat bush and Leucaena.
"Grader grass is not such a big (issue). It's not declared as invasive but it's causing issues and it's not managed by local government or the Department of Defence on their land," a Katter spokesperson said.
"Farmers came to Bobbie with issues with Siam Weed, because it's the main weed not being managed on government land. It goes into the feed and grazing land and as soon as they have that in there, they can't graze cattle there anymore, because it causes serious issues for them. They're losing feed."
Resident John Brownson had approached Mr Katter about the issue.
"Particularly with Siam Weed. It was on government land and spilled onto his property," the spokesperson said.
Townsville resident Matthew Crowley said he had also noticed a large increase in Siam Weed.
"It's proper taken over...it's coming down the creek."
