North Queensland Register
Mystery pest 'mowing down' NQ paradise

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
March 4 2024 - 7:00pm
The trees on Eungella's mountain sides are being eaten away by a voracious pest. Picture: Earth Animal - Australia
The trees on Eungella's mountain sides are being eaten away by a voracious pest. Picture: Earth Animal - Australia

THE residents of Eungella and the surrounding suburbs have a new fight on their hands - one that is sweeping the pristine countryside at an alarming rate and devastating local flora.

