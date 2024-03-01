Far north has 'largest single eradication of yellow crazy ant in the world'

Yellow crazy ants swarm aggressively and destroy ecosystems, invertebrates and small animals and have a negative economic impact on agriculture, tourism, property development, and local residents' quality of life.
Included in the eradication area were 615 residential home lots in Bentley Park, which is the greatest number of residential properties to be declared yellow crazy ant-free in the one period.
The yellow crazy ants have been eradicated from more than 450 ha since the $6 million-per-year eradication program, jointly funded by the federal and state governments, began in 2013.
This success in eradicating the invasive pest follows more than a decade of determined action by the WTMA which started with broad-scale yellow crazy ant treatments, then several years of surveys and spot treatments
Around 2300 ha of land across 46 separate infestations in the Wet Tropics region are currently managed by the Authority for the yellow crazy ant and some 70 per cent of this infestation area is now under long-term monitoring, with more sites are expected to be declared eradicated soon.
The pests were discovered in Cairns in 2001 and are among the world's 100 worst invasive species and are one of many threats to the unique biodiversity of the Wet Tropics.
Minister for the Environment and Water, Tanya Plibersek said the state and federal governments were strongly committed to protecting this precious place for future generations.
"The Wet Tropics World Heritage Area is a truly unique environmental wonderland, home to the oldest continuously surviving tropical rainforest on earth and Australia's largest diversity of animals and plants, many of which are found nowhere else in the world," she said.
"The government is delivering on our promise to protect native species by tackling invasive pests like yellow crazy ants.
"Our joint funding has delivered targeted work with the sugarcane industry to reduce the risk of transporting yellow crazy ants between farms through machinery movement, high tech surveillance to detect potential spread, and ant surveys using odour detection dogs.
"We have also provided $12.8 million directly to the Queensland Government to deploy into Townsville where yellow crazy ants have regrettably secured a foothold."
Minister for the Environment and the Great Barrier Reef and Minister for Science and Innovation, Leanne Linard, said Queensland's Wet Tropics are recognised internationally for its outstanding natural values.
"Today's announcement, the eradication of yellow crazy ants in an area four times the size of the previous global record, is testament to what can be achieved when governments and community work together," she said.
"Protecting the Wet Tropics World Heritage Area is a key objective of our government, which is why we have been funding the work of the Wet Tropics Management Authority since 2016.
"We have an obligation to preserve this living museum of flora and fauna for future generations, for its rich First Nations cultural heritage and its contribution to a resilient tourism industry that generates millions of dollars each year for the Far North economy.
"Left untreated, yellow crazy ants can spread quickly, devastating our native plants and animals, agriculture, and quality of life. It is up to all Queenslanders to be vigilant to combat this pest."
Special Envoy for the Great Barrier Reef, Senator Nita Green said declaring an area free of yellow crazy ant was "no easy feat."
"But the hard work of the Wet Tropics Management Authority, cane farmers, residents and community groups is definitely paying off," she said.
"It is a huge win for nature and a massive relief for those who live and work in the affected areas.
"The Authority has established strong partnerships and collaboration with numerous regional stakeholders to achieve these results.
"With considerable support from local community, industry, local businesses and First Nations peoples, I am confident the remaining areas of infestation in the region will also be eradicated.
"This is significant for our local community, and it shines a positive light on our obligations under the World Heritage Convention for protection and conservation of the Wet Tropics World Heritage Area, safeguarding these wonderful rainforests for future generations."
WTMA chair Chrissy Grant said the funding commitment from the Queensland government, backed by the federal government, was important.
"(It stopped) the march of yellow crazy ants into the Wet Tropics, our backyards and our farms and we thank them for their support," she said.
"I thank Authority staff for the many years they have contributed to the eradication efforts, in sometimes challenging conditions - most of the work takes place in rugged remote country and our efforts are paused only in times of bad weather.
"The Authority's work and the Australian and Queensland governments' commitments to it is testament to the value of the Wet Tropics World Heritage Area, home to some of the world's oldest rainforests and the oldest continuously living cultures on the planet."
The community should remain vigilant and is encouraged to report sightings of suspicious ants by calling the Wet Tropics Management Authority on 4241 0525 or via email at YCA@wtma.qld.gov.au.
Know more about this issue? Contact Alison Paterson on 0437 861 082.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.