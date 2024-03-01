North Queensland Register
Far north has 'largest single eradication of yellow crazy ant in the world'

March 1 2024 - 6:12pm
Yellow crazy ants pose a serious environmental threat to plants, wildlife and domestic pets.
The Wet Tropics Management Authority has declared a further 365 hectares of rainforest, farmland and suburban areas around Cairns are free of yellow crazy ants, the largest single eradication of this pest in the world.

