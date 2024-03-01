Final Mount Isa City Council meeting erupts following mayor's allegations

"I have endured an ordeal that no one should ever have to face... Shockingly, there is zero protections for councillors who are subjected to genuine bullying, targeting, ridicule, stalking, and harassment under the current system, as councillors are not recognised as employees, they are deprived of the safeguards provided by work cover and industrial relations. This leaves individuals like me in the position of either resorting to the Crime Corruption Commission or even the police.