Final Mount Isa City Council meeting erupts following mayor's allegations

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
March 1 2024 - 7:00pm
Council CEO steps in when a member of the public gallery starts to respond to a councillor during the meeting. Picture from Mount Isa City Council meeting live stream.
A Mount Isa City Council meeting has erupted between councillors and the public gallery, after mayor Danielle Slade made serious allegations against councillors and staff.

