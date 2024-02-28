North Queensland Register
NQ tops country for on-farm fatalities

Steph Allen
Steph Allen
February 28 2024 - 7:00pm
Quad bike accidents are a major cause of on-farm deaths in North Queensland.
QUAD bikes, tractors, motorbikes and horses are a common staple of life on the land, but according to recent data from AgHealth Australia, unsafe use is seeing North Queenslanders top the charts for on-farm fatalities.

