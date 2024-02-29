Steers reach 318.2c at Charters Towers

Charters Towers Combined Agents yarded a total of 565 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 364 prime cattle and 201 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 113 bullocks, 35 heifers, 185 cows and 31 bulls.
The store section consisted of 115 steers and 86 heifers.
Agents said cattle comprised of a mixed quality rain reduced yarding with some well finished bullocks and cows selling to a firm market with most major processors in attendance.
The yarding was drawn from Richmond, Barcaldine, Torrens Creek , Hughenden, Mt Coolon as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted unchanged, heifers were 5c dearer, cows were 5c easier and bulls were 10c easier on last sale.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 294.2c and averaged 276.9c, and those over 500kg topped at 300.2c to average 287.8c.
Heifers under 540kg sold to 268.2c and averaged 256.4c.
Cows under 400kg made 256.2c and averaged 200.3c, while cows over 400kg reached 238.3c, averaging 224.3c.
Bulls under 450kg made 260.2c and averaged 221.4c, while bulls over 450kg reached 272.2c to average 261.7c.
Highlights
Bullocks topped at 294.2/kg for four Ox sold on A/c Pedracini Grazing, that weighed 585kg to return a $1721/hd.
Best priced trade heifers were presented on A/c DJ, PL and H Holdcroft for 262.2/kg, weighing 415kg to return $1088/hd.
The top pen of cows were sold on A/c JA and PA Wilson that sold for 238.0/kg and weighed 528kg to return $1256/hd.
Bulls sold on A/C Helenslee Holdings sold for 272.0/kg and weighed 878kg, to return $2388/hd.
Store cattle were in limited supply due to the local weather conditions, Good quality cattle received adequate competition selling to mainly local restockers.
Steers under 200kg reached 312.2c to average 312.2c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 318.2c, averaging 271.7c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 318.2c and averaged 238.8c and steers over 400kg sold to 230.2c to average 222.1c.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 246.2c and averaged 207.8c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 288.2c, averaging 250.8c, heifers over 320kg made 258.2c to average 232.8c.
Highlights
A pen of 5 steers A/c CNK Farming made 318.2/kg and weighed 352kg, returning an average of $1120/hd.
A good pen of 21 steers A/c Rosetta Grazing made 318.2/kg weighed 242kg and returned $769/hd.
A good pen of 10 heifers on A/c D and A Forster made 288/kg weighed 240kg returning $691/hd.
The next prime and store sale is Wednesday, March 13.
