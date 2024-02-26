North Queensland Register
Nebo market holds firm

Updated February 26 2024 - 6:22pm, first published 6:00pm
Nebo combined agents saw a reduced yarding of 395 head on Friday, comprising of 97 steers, 170 heifers, 91 cows and 37 cows and calves.

