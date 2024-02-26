Nebo market holds firm

Nebo combined agents saw a reduced yarding of 395 head on Friday, comprising of 97 steers, 170 heifers, 91 cows and 37 cows and calves.
The market held firm to other central Queensland selling centres.
Buyers attended from south east Queensland, Rockhampton and Mackay.
Steers 400- 500kg sold to 287c and averaged 273c, steer 320- 400kg sold to 313c and averaged 286c, steers 250-320kg sold to 350c and averaged 271c and steers under 250kg made 310c and averaged 290c.
Cows over 520kg made 238c to average 234c, cows 400-520kg made 233c averaging 227c and cows under 400kg made 218c to average 211c.
Heifers 450-550kg under 250kg sold to 230c averaging 229c, heifers 400-450kg sold to 239c to average 233c and heifers under 250kg made 248c to average 242c/kg.
Cows and calves sold to $1330/unit and averaged $1286/unit.
Suttor Creek, Glenden, sold Brahman-cross cows for 238c/kg weighing 585kg to return $1394/hd.
D Symonds, Nebo, sold Brahman-cross cows for 235c/kg weighing 660kg to return $1551/hd.
PD Jacklin, Spring Creek sold a line of Brahman and Charbray heifers for 246c/kg weighing 220kg to return $543/hd
Muggera, Nebo sold aged cows and calves to return $1330/unit
