Three northern towns to host financial skills workshops

February 26 2024 - 9:37am
Rabobank head of relationship management for Northern Queensland and Northern Territory Joe Webb said farmers who had attended previous Rabobank Financial Skills Workshops have told the bank the knowledge provided is real and valuable. Picture: Rabobank
North Queensland primary producers have the opportunity to expand their knowledge, free of charge, at a series of Rabo Client Council workshops designed to help provide the financial skills essential to managing an agricultural enterprise.

