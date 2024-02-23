New ranger program for Tagalaka Country

In coming months Croydon will commence a full-time ranger program, with Tagalaka Aboriginal Corporation securing funding through the Queensland Indigenous Land and Sea Ranger Program.
Tagalaka Aboriginal Corporation are one of 15 Indigenous organisations across Queensland to share in funding from the Queensland Government for 46 new Indigenous Land and Sea Ranger positions.
The Tagalaka rangers, based in Croydon, will have four rangers commencing work on a range of environmental and cultural protection projects from the middle of 2024.
Tagalaka elder Beverley Bowyang was thrilled with the announcement.
"I am very proud that Tagalaka were successful to get funding for our Tagalaka rangers program to employ four rangers, after so many years of hard work. I can see now that we are moving forward to manage and protect our land and to keep our culture strong.
"This will be great for our younger generations to learn by being on country and to be proud of our ancestors country. Congratulations to all our people."
The program will be conducted in partnership with Gulf Savannah NRM, who have been long- term supporters of the Tagalaka ranger program.
Gulf Savannah NRM CEO Zoe Williams said she was very pleased that Tagalaka rangers would have increased capacity this year.
"Strong ranger programs are important for delivery of natural resource outcomes across our region," Ms Williams said.
"This is an exciting time for Tagalaka people, and we are happy to be able to continue to support their caring for country activities."
