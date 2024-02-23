North Queensland Register
New ranger program for Tagalaka Country

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
February 23 2024 - 1:00pm
Tagalaka ranger program will commence mid-2024, based in Croyden. Picture supplied.
In coming months Croydon will commence a full-time ranger program, with Tagalaka Aboriginal Corporation securing funding through the Queensland Indigenous Land and Sea Ranger Program.

