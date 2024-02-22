North Queensland Register
Santos annual profit shrinks as gas, oil prices deflate

By Marion Rae
February 22 2024 - 1:00pm
Santos chief Kevin Gallagher says demand for its products remains strong, despite a fall in profits. (Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS)
Energy giant Santos has reported a fall in annual profit on lower oil and gas prices and lower production as the heat comes out of volatile global markets.

