Longreach invitational bull sale returns to sale calendar

After a hiatus of seven years the Longreach invitational bull sale will return to the selling calendar.
Elders livestock agent Andrew Meara said the popular invitational bull sale which once marketed up to 300 bulls was put on hold during the tough dry years.
"It's been seven years since the last sale was held in 2017 and with the improved seasons and cattle producers now restocked we think it's a good time to relaunch the sale," Mr Meara said.
"Producers have had three reasonable seasons in the west and a lot of female breeder numbers have been rebuilt."
The multi-breed sale will see eight vendors offering 112 lots across seven breeds.
He said the seven breeds catalogued would be Shorthorn, Angus, Ultrablack, Simmental, Simbrah, Santa Gertrudis and Brahman.
"The majority of the vendors are Queensland breeders, with the exception of a southern Angus stud who previously marketed their bulls with great success at a sale in Barcaldine.
He said the sale vendors who aren't from the region, have all offered bulls at the previous sales before the drought, and that they all have a solid reputation for producing cattle that can thrive in the regions climatic conditions.
In 2017, the sale topped at $13,000, with 81 bulls selling to average $4624 representing 86 per cent of the 94 bulls offered. Previous to this year the previous sale was in 2015.
The sale will be held at the WQLX selling centre, Cramsie on Longreach's outskirts on Tuesday, April 9 at 11 am, with Elders the sole selling agent.
