North Queensland Register
Townsville tapped to turn farm waste into jet fuel

By Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson
February 21 2024 - 1:00pm
Plans have been revealed to turn North Queensland sugar cane waste into jet fuel. (Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS)
Farms in North Queensland could provide the key to reducing plane pollution after companies revealed plans to turn agricultural waste into jet fuel in a Townsville facility.

