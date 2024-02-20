Multi-generational cane and cattle family take rates battle to court

For 100 years, the Jeppesen family has run cane and cattle at Bloomsbury on 5423.69ha.
But the family is feeling the pinch, opting not to use their usual helicopter spraying to mitigate the cost of sky-high rates.
Peta Jeppesen has approached Mackay Regional Council, scrambling for help under the "pressure and stress" she and her husband David are currently feeling.
"But to also ask them...90 per cent of ratepayers pay for the budget...(can) current mayors come up with creative ways to take the pressure off? Particularly in farming communities so we're not paying as much rates due to valuations which can be crazy," Mrs Jeppesen said.
"People are paying large amounts around the place. I've been to the preliminary valuation court last week to try and bring our valuation down, which is still in process. We have until February 28 to see if we're going to court or not.
"I got it down to $4.2m (from $4.9m)...Off the top of my head, we paid $44,000 a year, and if the multiplier went up...it would be $58,000."
Mrs Jeppesen said the pressure to pay the rates has seen the couple send cattle to Rockhampton in January, but after the truck overturned in the middle of town, they lost money on their stock.
"People knew they were on those trucks," she said.
"The pressure is on us in the farming industry, with all the variables, up and down markets, and having to find that (money) every year with no real indication of it staying at that point.
"They say they may re-look at it (next year). That will bring the valuers around again to re-do the valuation of the area. I feel there needs to be a conversation. Yes, we know (council) wants to keep the budget, but are there other ways?
"It's putting a lot of pressure on these people on generational farms...particularly when it's a big jump, not gradual. David's family (has had this property) for 100 years."
Mrs Jeppesen said she has met with Mayor Greg Williamson and other council representatives, who have broken down the budgets and spoken about doing a deduction to alleviate 20 per cent.
"But it didn't sound like they had any options but to use the multiplier," she said.
"We've got to cut costs with not doing work on the place, weed management and things like that. We pay about $100,000 on that. We have to make do with machinery, fixing machinery.
"This year we didn't do any weed management or spraying. We usually get a helicopter in to spray and re-seed it. We didn't do it this year because we needed to pay rates and cover the bills...we want to continue being a viable business.
"We have cane as well and when Wilmar had problems with performance, we lost $257,000 as well as ongoing costs from last year. These variables impact how you manage the place."
Speaking with council, Mrs Jeppesen said she was informed that the only way to change the exorbitant prices was to "contest".
"We've worked hard to get the (valuation) price down from $4.9m to $4.2m," she said.
However, Mrs Jeppesen said valuers used Water Hole as an indicator for her land valuation, getting council approval to identify lifestyle blocks as grazing blocks.
Through her own research, it has allegedly been discovered that the Water Hole land owner is using his property for lifestyle land rather than for grazing, breaking it up for people to purchase sectional acres.
"Making those comparisons to people who weren't using it for grazing. We're competing with that kind of valuation...these are the sort of comparisons we have to make to keep the value at a reasonable rate," she said.
"When I spoke to the mayor, he put it as unapproved, but it's a different costing for cane. I don't know if it's covered for unapproved. Will that impact us more because we have cane? This has got to be as fair as possible."
With the local election just under a month away, Mrs Jeppesen said it's the perfect opportunity for elected officials to address the rates issue and that voters should pay heed to rates consideration while they're at the polling booth.
"The roads haven't been done for seven years out here (until last year Mrs Jeppesen asked for an upgrade via a written email)...$19,000 and we're not seeing a thing. No bin service, no road upkeep...when we're paying a lot of money, you'd think the roads would be kept up at least." she said.
"I spoke with Angela Hayes, who does quite a lot with the budget, and it didn't sound like they have any room to move. They need the money.
"She said they're in a deficit because they have to hold all services. They hope to have treatment plants and to raise capital for the future of the area. They'll have that trail park at Eungella as a way of making money, but that's not helping at this current point.
"If we're going to the election, with the current pressures on people and families with the increases of all these costs, there has to be other thoughts (on how to help rate payers)."
Council CEO Scott Owen said almost 60 per cent of properties in the cane farming category had an overall reduction of rates.
"Council reduced the cents in dollar for cane growing categories by 20 per cent following the significant increases to land valuations by the state government," he said.
"Last year, the rate was 2.78 (cents in the dollar) and this year it is 2.25.
"Council has encouraged all residents that experienced such significant land valuation increases to raise objections with the state, as this is out of council's control."
