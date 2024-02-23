North Queensland Register
Home/News

Campaign to protect GAB to go federal

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
February 24 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A map of the Great Artesian Basin across three states. Picture: Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water.
A map of the Great Artesian Basin across three states. Picture: Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water.

In the fight to protect the Great Artesian Basin, AgForce is moving to contest the matter as to whether the GAB can be used as a dumping group for waste products in the federal court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.