Fencing trial benefits drought impacted graziers

NQ Dry Tropics has been awarded a grant through the federal government to conduct a trial into testing the efficacy of drought resilient grazing strategies in the Burdekin region.
The grant was offered through the Future Drought Fund Long-term Trials of Drought Resilient Farming Practices Program.
The five year trial will be conducted at DAF's Spyglass Beef Research Facility, located in the Upper Burdekin region north of Charters Towers.
The trial is the only Northern Australian trial that tests the viability of virtual fencing systems in remote range land environments.
The results will help shape and promote wider adoption.
The results of the trial will go on to build the Gallagher eShepherd Virtual Fencing System, which has been pioneered by CSIRO.
Gallagher and CSIRO conducted research and development in evaluating prototypes, optimising livestock behavioural responses, minimising welfare impacts and developing on-farm applications for the technology.
The LTT Program funds projects that contribute to improved drought resilience through investigations that explore innovative approaches to farm productivity and natural capital.
"Virtual fencing has unparalleled potential to drastically change the impact of grazing," DAF representative Marc McConnell said.
"My hope is the trial will demonstrate how the technology allows graziers to move fences and herds to promote healthier pastures and boost carbon sequestration by preventing overgrazing, while saving them time and money."
The tracking for one animal will reveal how quickly it learns the meaning of warning sound emitted as it approaches the virtual fencing.
This animal will receive two small shocks, training it to pay attention to the alarm and abide by the fencing parameters.
