Fencing trial benefits drought impacted graziers

Updated February 20 2024 - 11:33am, first published February 19 2024 - 7:02pm
Cattle in the Spyglass Station trial wearing the Gallagher eShepherd collars. Picture: NQ Dry Tropics
NQ Dry Tropics has been awarded a grant through the federal government to conduct a trial into testing the efficacy of drought resilient grazing strategies in the Burdekin region.

