Long day at Gracemere ends with 20c/kg cheaper yarding

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
Updated February 19 2024 - 4:18pm, first published 2:06pm
BDA agent Joel Dawson with Tamara Jones and her daughters (AA & TF Jones) who sold a pen of Brangus steers for 402.2c/kg, averaging 261.54c/kg for a return of $1051.92/head. Picture: CQLX
A hike in vendor numbers left Gracemere's prime and store running longer than usual on February 17 - winding up at around 5pm as agents worked long hours to keep up with demand.

