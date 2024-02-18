North Queensland Register
Home/News

Juggling rice crops with prawn farming in the Mekong Delta

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
February 18 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Jason Condon (second from left) and the rice prawn project team on an ACIAR-funded project in the Mekong Delta in 2018. Picture supplied
Dr Jason Condon (second from left) and the rice prawn project team on an ACIAR-funded project in the Mekong Delta in 2018. Picture supplied

Vietnam's diverse culture, rich history and natural beauty make it one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, and its charm was not lost on Dr Jason Condon when he visited in 2000 as a tourist.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.