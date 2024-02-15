Woman killed in floodwaters at Duchess

Police have launched an investigation after a woman was killed in floodwaters in Duchess, south east of Mt Isa.
Emergency services received reports of a white Toyota Hilux partially submerged in the flooded Malbon River, near Cloncurry Duchess Road, around 1.15pm on on Thursday February 15.
The driver, a 28-year-old Townsville woman, was found inside and declared deceased.
Police are appealing to members of the public who may have seen the white Toyota Hilux travelling in the area within the past few days to come forward.
Anyone else with information is also being urged to contact police.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.