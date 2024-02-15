North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Bullocks quoted 20c/kg dearer at Charters Towers

February 15 2024 - 6:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Live export competition on the ox and bulls resulted in a firm to dearer market.
Live export competition on the ox and bulls resulted in a firm to dearer market.

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 2985 head of cattle, consisting of 788 prime cattle and 2197 store cattle on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.