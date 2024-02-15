Bullocks quoted 20c/kg dearer at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 2985 head of cattle, consisting of 788 prime cattle and 2197 store cattle on Wednesday.
The prime cattle consisted of 211 bullocks, 75 heifers, 422 cows and 80 bulls.
The store section consisted of 1136 steers, 192 mickeys, 986 heifers and 75 cows and calves.
Cattle comprised of small lines of meatworks ox and cows as well as some large consignments of feeder steers and heifers.
Live export competition on the ox and bulls resulted in a firm to dearer market for those categories, however processors operated with lesser rates in line with other centres.
The yarding was drawn from Georgetown, Richmond, Hughenden, Pentland, Clermont, Malanda, Tully as well as local and coastal areas.
In the prime section, bullocks were quoted 20 dearer, heifers were 15 easier, cows were 15 easier, and bulls were 20 dearer on last sale's rates.
A good sample of feeder steers returning to the paddock averaged 261c/kg, selling to 296c/kg. A good sample of heifers under 200kg returning to grass averaged 240c/kg, making to 248c/kg, with heifers above 200kg to processors selling to 240c/kg to average 218c/kg.
Yearling steers above 200kg to restockers averaged 254c/kg to 272c/kg reaching 290c/kg. Suitable steers above 280kg to live export averaged 273c/kg, those to feed averaged 271c/kg, restocker lines averaged 292c/kg.
A large sample of steers above 330kg to feed averaged 288c/kg, steers to live export averaged 283c/kg.
Yearling heifers were well supplied with heifers above 280kg to feed reached 254c to average 228c, and heifers above 330kg to feed topping at 268c/kg to average 243c to 252c/kg.
Good quality, heavy grown steers to processors made to 294c/kg, most sold from 276c/kg to 290c/kg. A small number of grown heifers to the trade reached 250c/kg to average 230c/kg.
Heavy full-mouthed bullocks to export slaughter topped at 290c multiple times to average 285c, younger bullocks reached 310c to average 303c/kg.Medium weight cows sold to 242c to average 239,c, a good sample of prime heavyweight cows topped at 250c to average 245c/kg. Heavy bulls to live export sold to 290c to average 279c, bulls to processors averaged 265c/kg.
Bullocks topped at 310/kg for 12 crossbred ox sold on account of Mt Douglas Pastoral Co, Mt Douglas, Clermont that weighed 618 kg to return a $1915 per head.
Best priced trade heifers were presented on account of WGA and SG Cowe, Tully that sold for 256/kg, and weighed 312kg to return $798 per head.
The top pen of Cows were sold by Philipson Holdings, Charters Towers for 250/kg, weighing 519kg to return $1299 per head.
Bulls sold on account of Fletchervale Pastoral Co, Fletchervale, Charters Towers, topped at 290/kg and weighed 640kg, to return $1856 per head.
In the storie section, store cattle were made up of good lines of Brahman feeder cattle which met good competition.
The remainder of Brahman backgrounders sub 300kg met limited competition.
A pen of 22 steers on account of Pedracini Grazing Trust, Scartwater, Charters Towers made 296/kg and weighed 394kg, returning an average of $1165 per head.
A good pen of 10 heifers, drawn from RJ and AG Christensen, One Mile, Ravenswood made 270/kg, weighed 248kg returning $669 per head.
Two cows and calf units sold on account of Milestone Brahman stud, Charters Towers returned $1240 per unit.
Most sold from $750 - $1000 per unit.
