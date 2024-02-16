North Queensland Register
Home/News

North West councils welcome cash to build stronger roads and bridges

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
February 16 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Routh Creek bridge on the Gulf Developmental Road was damaged after severe flooding. Picture Queensland Police Service
Routh Creek bridge on the Gulf Developmental Road was damaged after severe flooding. Picture Queensland Police Service

North West councils have praised federal and state funding for flood resilience, hoping the money will prepare the regions roads and bridges from future disasters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist

Starting out as a reporter in Lightning Ridge in 2005, I returned to journalism in 2023 after 15 years spent in event production and technical services. Passionate about community news, contact me on ben.carr@austcommunitymedia.com.au or ph: 0484 524 000

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.