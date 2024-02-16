Ghost town 'ear-tagged' for youth crime relocation policy

The country's youth crime crisis has continued to fester - murders, constant car jackings, and a slew of crimes have plagued residents for years, with one city in North Queensland classed as 'ground zero' for the scourge of juvenile offenders.
However, pressure upon local members and law enforcement has reached Parliament, with Premier Stephen Miles indicating that the Katter's Australian Party's Relocation Sentencing policy had been considered, and that the state government would make an announcement in the coming week surrounding the implementation of elements of the policy.
Member for Hinchinbrook Nick Dametto is hopeful, but said "the devil is in the details", and the government needed to act fast and take heed of the "comprehensive" 14-page policy and blueprint put together by Mr Dametto and the Katter party.
"We've been on this journey for over seven years...campaigning on relocation sentencing as a solution to Queensland's youth crime," he said.
"A week ago, Di Farmer said it was too expensive to trial...(but) the premier on the weekend said they have an open chequebook policy with trying to find solutions to youth crime.
"We now have the backing of Townsville, Mareeba and Cairns councils during the election campaign, saying they are backing the policy that has gained everyone from community members, traditional owners...the policy is starting to gain momentum."
Relocation policies have seen success in other countries, including Spain and Missouri, where juvenile criminals exhibited low re-offending rates due to remote relocation and lengthy periods away from misleading environments.
"We've seen success in other countries but also other similar programs run in other states across Australia. The success stories come from the three pillars we've worked into the policy," Mr Dametto said.
"The first is remoteness, and the second is a mandatory amount of time. It needs to be a lengthy amount of time and a commitment from the department to work with kids, and lastly to make sure intensive rehabilitation is worked into these programs.
"I've been talking to elders who have worked with these kids...(and they've said) that the first three months is about cleaning them up, getting them off the drugs and alcohol, getting their nutrition right...that's how long it takes. Some of these kids have been living on chips from the servo and cigarettes for years.
"Once they're detoxed, you might actually be able to teach them."
Speaking with elders, Mr Dametto noted that time frames of six to 12 months seemed to be beneficial - rather than a quick four weekend stint after which the children are likely to return to offending.
"We need to put time into them. Three months cleaning them up, six to nine months of trying to teach them something to make sure there are wrap around services when they're back in town.
"The policy is also coupled with a 12-month mandatory sentencing. After 12 months, they'll be psychologically assessed, and see if they're ready to integrate, whether they have something to come back to, and if they tick all the right boxes, the child could finish up after the first six months.
"We're making sure they have something to go back to, whether it's...continuing engagement with VET training...a training opportunity through apprenticeships or traineeships, making sure we're connecting them with the right services and the right people. You can't just throw them back into a (residential) care house and expect them not to fall back into the same traps.
"But we're reminding these kids if...they re-offend, they'll go back and finish the 12 months. It isn't going to be a walk in the park. Everything from remote location, programs...it's not a holiday camp by any stretch. It's about deterring those kids from wanting to go back."
Two locations have been floated as potential relocation hubs.
"Robbie (Katter) mentioned two places; Lake Julius, which is 100km from Mt Isa. They'd have to build a brand new site," he said.
"Another location ear-tagged for a potential site is Urandangi, on the Northern Territory border of Queenslander. It's as far west as you can go while staying in Queensland.
"The state has housing for schools and accommodation for teachers, basic infrastructure, gazetted roads. The perfect place.
"(Mr Katter said) you could buy freehold land there for between $500,000 and $1m."
For now, it is a waiting game, to see what the state government will land on for an upcoming policy to tackle the crisis.
"We're eagerly awaiting a briefing, which is likely to happen next week in Townsville. Townsville really is ground zero. They've been dealing with the problem for over seven years," Mr Dametto said.
"Sometimes it's up to 15 vehicles stolen in a 24-hour period. (On Tuesday night) another six were stolen. People talk about the cost (of this policy)...but I would hit back and say 'what's the cost of not doing something?'
"The kids in resi care are million dollar kids - that's how much the state and NDIS is putting into these kids with limited results...the victims of youth crime deserve reprieve from what's going on.
"Taking these kids out of town for 6-12 months gets them off the street, and gives reprieve to these victims. It gives the mindset that we're actually doing something.
"One phrase I'd love to see wiped out of every kids' mouth...it's the same phrase used by childcare providers, teachers, parents...saying 'you can't touch me, there's nothing you can do'...The kids using this to their advantage are causing the most havoc. They know the police can't chase them and have to be gentle."
Mr Dametto laments the chaos caused by a lack of discipline.
"Teachers are walking away...the whole class moves to the other side of the room and waits for the kid to stop throwing chairs and desks. The kid is asked if they're 'feeling safe and done now'," he said.
"North Queenslanders up here have been dealing with this problem before it rose its head in the south east. Those people have had enough, and we've seen vigilante groups start on the streets...people have stopped turning up to committee hearing...because they've given up on this government...(and are tired of telling their stories) four times (and nothing happening).
"I've had my place broken into. It's not nice."
