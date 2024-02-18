North Queensland Register
Home/News

'Hang him like a dog': Charters Towers miners' riot uproar

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
Updated February 19 2024 - 9:40am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mine shift workers in the height of the gold rush at Charters Towers. Photo courtesy of Charters Towers & Dalrymple Archives Group.
Mine shift workers in the height of the gold rush at Charters Towers. Photo courtesy of Charters Towers & Dalrymple Archives Group.

It was November 1872. The North Queensland town of Charters Towers had yet to earn its moniker as the Gold City, but the foundations had been laid after the discovery of gold in a stream by an Aboriginal boy, Jupiter Mosman, the previous year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.