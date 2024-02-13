North Queensland Register
Homes evacuated after 'toxic substance' spills on NQ highway

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
Updated February 13 2024 - 2:05pm, first published 1:56pm
A five kilometre exclusion zone has been set up north of Bloomsbury, after a truck rolled on the Bruce Highway and spilled a toxic substance.

