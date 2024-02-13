Homes evacuated after 'toxic substance' spills on NQ highway

A five kilometre exclusion zone has been set up north of Bloomsbury, after a truck rolled on the Bruce Highway and spilled a toxic substance.
Queensland Police Services made the emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act around 2.40pm on February 13, after a truck crashed in Bloomsbury, just south of Proserpine.
Around 11.30am, emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on the Bruce Highway near Caping Road.
Police are currently evacuating properties along Stafford Road, Campbells Road, Caping Road, and O'Donnells Road.
Traffic is being diverted at Kunipipi Road for south-bound traffic, at Midge Point Road for north-bound traffic.
QPS have urged motorists to avoid the area or to expect significant delays.
