Sugar mill's $25m program nearly at completion

Updated February 13 2024 - 1:42pm, first published 1:31pm
Workers hook up the lower body of the evaporator so it can be lifted off the low loader at Kalamia. Picture: Wilmar Sugar and Renewables
The completion of Kalamia Mill's $25m capital replacement program is just around the corner, with the last of four new evaporators currently being installed at the Wilmar Sugar and Renewables factory.

