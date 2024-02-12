Man shot dead by police in Ilbilbie

A man has been shot dead by police in Queensland's north.
The man was shot by officers on Greenhill Rd in Ilbilbie, a small town about 75km south of Mackay, about 11am on Monday.
He died at the scene.
No other information has been provided by police regarding the circumstances that led to the shooting.
Officers remain at the scene.
Queensland Ambulance said paramedics attended the scene of the shooting.
Australian Associated Press
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.