North Queensland Register
Home/News

Man shot dead by police in Ilbilbie

By Savannah Meacham
Updated February 12 2024 - 1:46pm, first published 1:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queensland police have shot a man in a rural town in the state's north. (Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS)
Queensland police have shot a man in a rural town in the state's north. (Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS)

A man has been shot dead by police in Queensland's north.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.