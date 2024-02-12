North Queensland Register
Home/News

Pair of big NT cattle stations back on the market after 17 months

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
February 12 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Maryfield was sold in 2022 with its 10,000 head state-of-the-art finishing facility.
Maryfield was sold in 2022 with its 10,000 head state-of-the-art finishing facility.

Two big Northern Territory cattle stations are back on the market after being sold in late 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.