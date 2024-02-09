Positive start to Nebo sale calendar

It was a positive start to the sale calendar on February 9, with Nebo's Prime and Store Sale kicking off the 2024 market on a high.
A total of 450 head from Nebo and Mt Coolon were yarded at the Braeside Rd saleyards, with buyers hailing from Nebo, feedlots on the Darling Downs and Lotus Park, the south-east corner, Rockhampton, and Gracemere turning out.
Hayes & Co director, manager, auctioneer and agent Peter Hayes said the showing had instilled renewed confidence amongst agents, with results picking up from last year's closing sale.
"The cow market held up very well. It was very good compared to other centres," Mr Hayes said.
"The feeder steers were about the same, and the heavy feeder heifers sold well.
"The quality was quite good (and they were looking healthy). We were showing in better weather conditions."
Reflecting on the closing chapter of the 2023 cattle market, Mr Hayes said weather predictions had caused some local buyers to be hasty; offloading cattle earlier than necessary.
A disappointing result of wayward forecasting, that saw the market's prices driven down due to abundance.
"There was supposed to be a drought...an El Nino summer. People sold cattle earlier than they should have," he said.
"People sold cattle last year and the market is a dollar better than last year."
From Nebo, there were 70 cows, with 8x8 Brahman cows and calves.
The cows made up to $2.642/kg, averaging $2.616/kg.
There was a mixture of Belmont red cross, Brahman, Brangus and Droughtmaster heifers from Nebo available.
The 80 heavy heifers made a top of $3.242/kg, averaging $3.181/kg.
The lighter heifers made up to $2.762/kg, averaging $2.65/kg.
Twenty-seven steers went for a top of $3.402/kg, and an average of $3.092/kg.
"There were not a lot of lighter steers," Mr Hayes said.
"We've got the big sales later on. This should help a bit. We expect the March sales to be good. This was a very good start."
Mr Hayes said the rising meat works prices had pushed sales prices up, and in some categories there had been clear improvement in prices per kg.
"The meat works prices are going up...and in places, the prices were a dollar dearer (at the February 9 sale).
"There is a renewed confidence."
Keeping with the Hayes & Co 2024 calendar, a Prime and Store Sale will be held in Sarina on February 16 at 10am.
The next Nebo Prime and Store Sale will be held on February 29 at 9am.
