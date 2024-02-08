Federal government allocates $92 million to help NQ flood recovery

The Federal Government has announced it will allocate $91.8 million in disaster recovery for northern Queensland communities to help with the long-term needs of some of the most remote disaster-prone parts of the state.
Three new initiatives will support eligible communities and primary producers to recover from significant monsoonal flooding experienced over a number of years, and will strengthen the region to future severe weather events.
This includes a North Queensland Resilience Program of almost $85 million towards preparedness, prevention and mitigation measures to combat natural disaster risk across road and transport networks, community, and the environment.
The program will support local and regional projects that have been identified and prioritised by North Queensland's most disaster-hit local councils to improve disaster resilience.
Grants up to $150,000 will also be available to farmers impacted in the 2019 and 2023 floods to replenish livestock numbers and replace damaged fencing and other infrastructure.
A $2 million on-farm resilience study will be conducted on the feasibility of on-farm resilience measures such as building livestock refuge mounds and enhancing equipment and infrastructure to reduce disaster impacts.
The package will be administered by the Queensland Government.
The North Queensland Resilience Program will be available for regional projects in: Boulia, Burdekin, Burke, Carpentaria, Charters Towers, Cloncurry, Doomadgee, Douglas, Etheridge, Flinders, Hinchinbrook, McKinlay, Mornington, Mount Isa, Richmond, Townsville, Whitsunday, Winton local government areas.
Farmers in the North West will also be access a restocking and on-farm infrastructure grant program.
"The North cops more than its fair share of severe weather, so investing in disaster preparedness is crucial for keeping people safe and protecting local infrastructure so that it doesn't wash away every time we get a flood," Minister for Emergency Management Murray Watt said.
"Primary production is the beating heart of the North and feeds so many Australians, so we want to equip our farmers with everything they need to understand and withstand the impacts of Mother Nature and to keep them connected in times of heavy rainfall and flooding."
