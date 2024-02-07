TopX Cloncurry horse sale cancelled

A north west horse sale organised by TopX Cloncurry has been cancelled due to insufficient numbers.
TopX Cloncurry were scheduled to host the event on March 16, 2024, but were met with insufficient nominations.
A statement on Top X Cloncurry facebook page stated it was a "difficult decision" to cancel the event.
"Despite our best efforts, this is due to a lack of nominations. We understand and share your disappointment in this decision, as we were looking forward to a successful event," the statement read.
"However, due to enormous demand for mustering horses, we are still offering to privately sell as many horses as possible, without running a physical event. So there is still opportunity to sell horses through TopX Cloncurry."
The sale was scheduled to list kids ponies, mustering horses, unbroken horses and performance horses.
