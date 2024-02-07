North Queensland Register
Home/News

TopX Cloncurry horse sale cancelled

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
February 8 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cloncurry horse sale scheduled for March has been cancelled. File photo.
Cloncurry horse sale scheduled for March has been cancelled. File photo.

A north west horse sale organised by TopX Cloncurry has been cancelled due to insufficient numbers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.