Pub Crawl: Give me a pub among the cane fields

Flanked by fields of swaying cane, the General Gordon Hotel has sat as a stop-in for cane farmers, families, and tourists for 138 years.
The old bones of the pub remain in tact, with an uneven landing and railing leading out towards the entertainment area, serving as a novelty "sobriety test".
And the quirky addition will remain, after a second storey was built atop the lower level bar in 1919 following a cyclone in 1917.
"See how the railing goes down? It's nearly a foot down from the other side and this side has a big dip and the floors are all uneven," publican Christine Moore gestures to the wooden ramp-way, leading out from the 'beers and b******* bar' side door.
"They built the storey on top and it's level, but they never levelled the bottom...so now you could never level it. It's like the Ettamogah Pub.
"My ultimate aim is to restore the front of the building back to the way it was. I've got photos and material...so when time and money allows, I can reinstate those things."
The historic pub's beginnings stemmed from a big wet - which left the originally planned location by the wayside.
"Our signage says 'Homebush' but it's at 'Sandiford'. They used to drag all the logs in by bullock then, and its legend is it got bogged so they decided to build it here," Ms Moore said.
"It's historic... you don't get old places like this that often. It's a beautiful building."
Old is gold here - it's respected and kept alive.
"The cold room is so frickin' old. The company that made the taps went out of business in 1970. I send away to England for parts...so I can keep them," Ms Moore said.
The pub's resident ginger and "chief pest controller" - a relaxed tabby called Gordon - leaps up onto a bar stool between two regulars.
"There's a lot of mice...and rats that come out of the cane. He's my rat catcher," Ms Moore said.
"Sometimes if he really like people dining here he'll drop it and give them a present. He'll sit up at the bar. Everyone loves him...he earns his keep."
Ms Moore came across an online advertisement for the pub by happenstance, and decided to take the leap - buying it in May 2022.
"In the first 12 months...I tried to not change anything except improve what was here...make sure everything was cleaned and maintained and repaired," she said.
"I wanted to see what the people wanted and I wanted to listen to everyone...it's about them, it's not about me. I feel like I own the pub at the moment but I don't really own it - I'm just looking after it...I'm the custodian and for however long I can be here, I'll do the best I can.
"I've never owned a pub before...it's just me, which isn't very fun some days but everyone has pitched in. There's some things women do well and some things men do well, so where I falter, there's always someone to pick it up.
"The building needs a lot of work, constant maintenance, care and love...and for someone to spend the time to fix what's here instead of trying to built it new or rip it down and start again, that takes patience."
While Ms Moore wanted to respect the originality of the pub, she also had a vision to make a more family-friendly environment and bring more entertainment - including theme nights, car shows, trivia, single nights, karaoke, darts competitions, and Paint and Sip nights.
"A lot of people around here hunt and fish so we're trying to incorporate stuff like that so it's more wholesome," she said.
"I will never have pokies here. There's no gaming here at all (and there never has been)...I don't want people to come and spend their money without having a good time."
The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, seven days a week, with a snack menu throughout the day.
Camping is also available for caravans and RVs for $7.50 a night - soon to become free for the eight fully self-contained spots.
"The locals enjoy it because it's someone new to talk to and a lot of them will take (travellers) out. If it's harvesting season, they'll...show them what it's like," Ms Moore said.
"Everyone wants to help do something. We have a cabinet maker down the road. Whenever I need anything, he'll come in and fix bits and pieces, we've got another lady, a regular patron, she does all the plants, she waters and re-pots them.
"Our mechanic is a local here. He comes and picks up the electrical work...the concreters...the guy that just walked out over there, he re-stumped the place in the '90s.
"A guy came and helped me put up decorations. He's been coming here for 40 years...Another guy, he's retired and comes around and takes signs off, goes home, fixes them up, re-varnishes them."
Friendly, warm and welcoming - the classic country pub welcomes new faces into the fold.
"You say 'hello' and you'll make a friend in 30 seconds. Someone will strike up a conversation. They'll tell you where something is or offer help," Ms Moore said.
"We'd had people whose motorbikes have broken down or whatever and in two minutes someone has got something from their vehicle and they're helping out. There's always someone to pitch in and help."
The adornments across the walls - antique cropping tools, music tributes, bull heads, and fish steel work, are all donated by locals, as well as the outdoor area - it's full of wooden, pioneer-style furniture made by a local grandfather.
It's a home away from home, and the regulars treat it as such.
"There's a photo of a VB girl in the bar. The man it belongs to...he sits here more than he sits at home so he put it here so he can look at her," she said.
"A lot of the stuff in the bar is owned by local families...they'll come in and ask to have it on the wall, sometimes it's left there forever. There are hats, family brands...I think it's wonderful.
"They come and put something of their own here and so that it feels like their home too, and they can feel pride in it."
The patrons vary - with many of the "family" stemming from Homebush, Sarina and Mackay, commuters stopping in on their way from work for a beer and to "catch up on the gossip", backpackers, and plenty of grey nomads.
"I'd love to grow...I'd love a cane farmer to say 'you can have an acre out there so you can increase your area'. I'd love to have big bands because we're out of the way," Ms Moore said.
"It's the sweetest place on earth. I don't want to leave...and I don't think I will for a long time. It's not mine - it's everyone's."
