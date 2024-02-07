North Queensland Register
Home/News

Pub Crawl: Give me a pub among the cane fields

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
Updated February 7 2024 - 10:42pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pub Crawl: Give me a pub among the cane fields
Pub Crawl: Give me a pub among the cane fields

Flanked by fields of swaying cane, the General Gordon Hotel has sat as a stop-in for cane farmers, families, and tourists for 138 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.