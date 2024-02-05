Ladies shine at Big Country

It was the ladies who caught the eye of many buyers at the Big Country Brahman Sale as a balance of genetics and phenotype set the sale alight.
Female genetics in a polled package sold extremely well as 77 grey heifers topped the female draft at $37,500 to average $5886, while 38 red heifers topped at $26,000 and averaged $5842.
In all 115 females sold grossing $675,250 and averaging $5872 for a 91 per cent clearance.
The top grey heifer Triple E Lady Di was sold by the Triple E Brahman stud for $37,500 to Rob Flute and Sharon West, Chatfield Brahman stud, Charters Towers.
She was sired by the Ahern Brock 915/0 out of the XMS Lady Di 123/8 female line.
Mr Flute and Ms West fell in love with the Triple E draft buying six of the eight heifers on offer from the stud, averaging $18,833.
Mr Flute, a first time buyer from the Triple E stud, did not hold back securing nearly every heifer they had for sale to join to last year's top price bull from Big Country, Arizona Sir Presley, who they paid $170,000 for.
"Arizona was a PP bull and his genetics with these girls should breed us some great polled females," he said.
The Triple E stable spokespeople Gavin Webber and Callan Solari said they were an IVF-based program looking to join grey heifers to the top grey sires of the breed to produce a highly sought after grey females.
Mr Solari said this drop was the second since they started and they would have a third on the ground by Christmas, with a goal to produce grey polled females that looked outstanding and were backed by great data.
The top red Brahman heifer Rockley Miss Trinadine 591, sold to Brendan and Hannah Gilliland, Brenannah Brahmans, Dalby for $26,000.
She was sired by Muan A Trimble 5833 and was chased by the Gillilands for her polled factor.
Mr Gilliland said the fact she was polled was the draw card, but she was soft and extremely feminine, exceptionally bred and displayed beautiful bone.
Mr Gilliland said the heifer went back to Lancefield D Bazuka and Bizzy Brutus, of which they had several Brutus females in the herd and bred very true to type.
The Gillialands also bought a second heifer from The Rivers for $6000, of which they said was a very similar heifer, but with different breeding, going back to the Tartrus Redmount 2365 sire.
Other top females included $25,000 for Kenrol Lady Nan 3283 sold to Apis Creek Brahmans,Yamala, heifers to Chatfield Brahmans for $22,000, $15,000 twice, $14,000 and a second heifer for Rockley to $16,000 to TMV Farming, Hawkins Creek, $10,000 heifer for Gipsy Plains to the Beale family, Mamillae Brahmans, Kamula.
Volume buyers in the females included Chris and Wendy Robinson, Deeral who bought seven heifers to join their 40 head female herd just south of Cairns, averaging $3715.
Mr Robinson is a prawn fisherman by trade but runs several properties around Cairns based solely on the Lanes Creek bloodlines.
"We are looking to bred top quality heifers to sell to the market," he said.
Lindy Fry, Arafura Cattle Co, Lassy Creek, runs approximately 17,000 breeders across several properties in the gulf country and Hughenden.
Mrs Fry bought five females, averaging $4850 to a top of $9500 and said the heifers would go into breeding herd bulls to service their operation.
The Stocklive online platform saw 890 viewers on day one and 56 bidders, which included Kaylene Hullock, Yamburgan Station, Cloncurry, who snapped up six females averaging $7500 from the comfort of her office chair.
The Coleman family, Koolyn Pty Ltd, Charters Towers, bought eight heifers, averaging $4250 and two bulls, while the Beale Family, Mamillae Brahmans, Kamula, bought seven grey heifers to average $7714 and a red bull.
Filit Grazing, Tirrabella Station, Mt Garnet, loaded five heifers at $4100 and the Robke family, Martin Plains Brahmans, Marani, secured five heifers at $3500 to round out the sale conducted by Queensland Rural.
In 2023 there were 156 females that sold to gross $1,156,500 at an average of $7413 and a clearance rate of 93pc.
