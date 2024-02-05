North Queensland Register
Ladies shine at Big Country

Brett Tindal
Brett Tindal
Updated February 6 2024 - 8:40am, first published February 5 2024 - 10:40pm
Gavin Webber, Triple E Brahmans, Prairie, Lachlan Solari, Charters Towers, Callan Solari, Shepari Plains, Ingham, and Adrian Ferrero, Ingham, with their top priced grey Brahman heifer, sold to Rob Flute, Chatfield Brahmans, Charters Towers for $37,500.
It was the ladies who caught the eye of many buyers at the Big Country Brahman Sale as a balance of genetics and phenotype set the sale alight.

