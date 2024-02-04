NAB announces more branch closures in North Queensland

The National Australia Bank has announced it will close two of its North Queensland bank branches, in the latest round of rural and regional branch closures.
NAB will close its Sarina and Prosperpine branches from mid April, stating 'fewer customers' were using the branches for their banking.
Following the closure of NAB Proserpine, the nearby NAB Airlie Beach branch will extend trading hours to Mon-Thurs 9.30am-4pm, Fri 9.30am-5pm (currently it's open Mon-Fri 9.30am-12.30pm).
The announcement comes nearly two weeks after Pittsworth residents learnt that their NAB branch would also close in April.
NAB's retail customer executive, Shane Phillips said it was a difficult decision to make, but it followed an increasing trend of more customers choosing to bank online.
"We've made the difficult decision to close the NAB branches in Sarina and Proserpine because fewer customers are using these for their banking," Mr Phillips explained.
"While we understand the community will be disappointed, this decision was made after looking closely at the number of customers using these branches and the increased use of digital banking in these areas.
"Just as they're using online government services to complete their tax or a Medicare claim, locals in Sarina and Proserpine are increasingly choosing to bank digitally because it's more convenient.
"Today, more than 93% of transactions in Australia are taking place online, and this is increasing."
Mr Phillips said there'll be no job losses as part of the branch closures.
"Our branch teams have all been offered other roles across the bank," he said.
"There will be no change to the relationship our business, small business and agribusiness customers have with their existing bankers and these customers in Sarina, Proserpine and surrounds will continue to be serviced by their agri or business banker just as they are today."
NAB's decision has attracted strong criticism from Federal Member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry, who said the closure would have an "enormous impact on regional communities"
"While numbers have increased in recent years for people using online banking, there are still many people in the Sarina community who prefer to do their banking face-to-face," Ms Landry said.
"A great majority of the elderly aren't computer savvy or don't have family nearby to help them with online banking.
"Many also have a fear of making a mistake and losing their money or are concerned about scams."
In the past six years, more than 1200 bank branches have shut their doors to customers in Australia.
"Only two months ago, the NAB reported their profits hit $7.7 billion but are unable to keep a regional branch open for customers who prefer to do their banking in person," Ms Landry explained.
"It is disheartening that NAB chose not to align with other banks by making a commitment to refrain from closing additional branches during the ongoing Senate Inquiry.
"This decision seems to demonstrate a lack of consideration for our regional communities."
Mr Phillips said NAB customers will be able to do their face-to-face banking at Bank@Post, which for Sarina customers is just 900 metres from the branch at Australia Post.
"The teams at the Sarina and Proserpine post offices are ready to help NAB customers with their day to day banking through our Bank@Post service," he said.
"Bank@Post is a significant investment for NAB which brings the convenience of banking services to more than 3,400 locations nationally in partnership with Australia Post."
