Angel Flight to the rescue for flooded husband at Georgetown

February 2 2024 - 5:00pm
Angel Flight pilot Rodney Battle with Lyle Stacpoole and Tammy Hughes. Picture: Supplied
Angel Flight jumped into action this week to help a distressed Georgetown man visit his gravely ill wife in a Cairns hospital, after receiving an early morning phone call from Traeger MP Robbie Katter.

