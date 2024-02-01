Wet weather not enough to dampen Big Country

It's the annual bull sale circled on graziers' calendars - the Big Country Brahman Sale - and this year, wet weather has not dampened the spirits of eager attendees.
Heavy rainfall has poured across the state after ex-Tropical Cyclone Kirrily ventured inland, with many north west properties cut off due to flooded roads.
However, those who cannot attend or who are concerned about road conditions need not worry - Big Country is going ahead, and some provisions to keep bulls, buyers, and attendees safe.
The sale, to be held at Charters Towers Saleyard on February 5-6, is back after a successful 2023, where auctioneers landed the hammer on the Highest Price Bull, Highest Priced Grey Bull, Highest Priced Red Bull and Highest Priced Heifer of any Brahman sale in Australia.
There will be less numbers this year, with 404 lots including 129 red bulls, 136 grey bulls, 139 heifers, and a record offering of 280 polled lots.
Vendors will present from 60 of the breed leading Brahman studs across Queensland including Georgetown, Cloncurry, Surat, Gayndah, Rockhampton, Ingham.
"We have a few nervous vendors as in trying to get there, but there are others starting to roll into town already," Qld Rural agent Shaun Flanagan said.
"We've spoken to some buyers who have shown concern about getting bulls home. We will look after bulls at Charters Towers until they can get them home...they can buy without having to worry about getting bulls home.
"They have the option themselves, if they can't get here, someone from Qld Rural can have a look and give them an update or they can see an update online. Nearly every bull has a photo on the online catalogue (at Stocklive, which has replaced Elite Livestock on the online platform), and a few have videos."
Mr Flanagan said the Qld Rural team has fluctuated the numbers in the sale as to where the demand is and where "the good were last year".
"We presented less numbers this year in line with where we expect the market to be. We kept the quality we always have at Big County, at that highest level," he said.
"The buyers will determine where the market is on Monday and Tuesday. We just present the best line of bulls we can and that's suitable for them.
"There will be bulls like in every sale that are good value...tremendous. They stand up very well."
Online Bidding will be available via Stocklive.
Photos of the lots will be available at Brahman.com.au or Stocklive.
