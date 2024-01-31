North Queensland Register
Home/News

Community rallies behind Blue Heeler pub

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
January 31 2024 - 6:30pm
A GoFundMe page has been started for the Blue Heeler Pub at Kynuna after flood waters inundated the outback pub. Picture: Your True North Hypnotherapy
As the Blue Heeler Pub sits submerged in three feet of water in the wake of ex-Tropical Cyclone Kirrily, the Kynuna community has rallied in the clean up efforts and to help the owners get back on their feet.

