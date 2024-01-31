Community rallies behind Blue Heeler pub

As the Blue Heeler Pub sits submerged in three feet of water in the wake of ex-Tropical Cyclone Kirrily, the Kynuna community has rallied in the clean up efforts and to help the owners get back on their feet.
Stonehenge Hotel publican Grant Champion started a GoFundMe page for owner Matthew McBride on January 30, with the page raising $1440 out of a $5000 goal as of 5pm on January 31.
"As a fellow Publican I understand the behind the scenes to owning a pub and struggles when something unexpected happens," Mr Champion said.
"Heavy rain has crossed most of Queensland from ex-Tropical Cyclone Kirrily, but a place particular that copped a large brunt of it is Kynuna, recording 400-500mm of rain in...48hrs.
"And (weather experts are) still forecasting more rain over the next few days, leaving the legendary Blue Heeler Pub inundated with water.
"Unfortunately with the low lying level the pub is at, it can't be insured for the damages this has and will cause. Any dollar will help Bindi and crew back up and running for this year."
The Blue Heeler Pub was an 1860s staging post for Cobb and Co. coaches, and has a rich history in Australian folklore.
A sign on the wall of the Blue Heeler claims that the pub was where the famous Australian song, 'Waltzing Matilda', was written by Banjo Patterson.
The GoFundMe page can be found here.
