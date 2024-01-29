North Queensland Register
Home/News

'It's about saving the cattle': NW hammered by 500mm rain

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
Updated January 29 2024 - 7:40pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grazier Anita Salmon has recorded 520mm at her Middleton property since January 26. Picture: Anita Salmon
Grazier Anita Salmon has recorded 520mm at her Middleton property since January 26. Picture: Anita Salmon

While ex-Tropical Cyclone Kirrily barely left a dent on North Queensland, the after-effects of the tropical low carried on into the weekend - with some areas of the north west recording rainfall totals over 500mm in under three days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.