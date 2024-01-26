Sign of things to come: AuctionPlus sale shows promise

Kicking off the new year with higher prices and quality stock, AuctionPlus' weaner and yearling sales have reflected a renewed confidence amongst online buyers heading into the 2024 market.
Kennedy Livestock agent Jake Kennedy handled four lots in the online sale, with stock purchased by buyers in Clermont and Injune.
"They sold very well. It was a good run of steers by G and K Heelan - they sold very well with extra bidding power," Mr Kennedy said.
"We can see that extra demand starting to kick in. We're getting higher prices than what we've been seeing recently.
"Sale yards and AuctionPlus are both on the way up, which is a positive with buyer confidence. It will be interesting to see what happens after (ex-Tropical Cyclone) Kirrily."
That renewed confidence, Mr Kennedy says, comes down to extra rainfall across the districts.
"There are people who missed out (on rain), but hopefully they get a bit more. Plenty of rain and grass often (brings) buyer confidence back in the game. It always drives the prices up."
Kennedy Livestock's first sale of 64 head lots was a lot of 64 10-15 month old Angus and Angus-cross steers from G and K Heelan in Clermont.
They went for $1290 a head, and 398.2c/kg - with a minimum weight of 300kg and a maximum of 360kg.
Another 64 Angus and Angus-cross steers from the Clermont vendors sold for $1175 a head and 429.6c/kg.
They weighed in at 200kg up to 298kg.
A lot of Heelan's Charolais/Droughtmaster steers stayed local and sold for $1270 a head and 407.3c/kg.
Those steers were 226kg at a minimum and reached 365kg.
"All four lots had very good weight for the ages. It was very good to see cattle putting on weight...(from) good grass," Mr Kennedy said.
"I think (this sale) kicked (the market) off quite well...People are chasing cattle for paddocks. The short term outlook is really good.
"There is no rain in Clermont yet. (If we get some here, and have follow up rain), that will keep that confidence in the market."
"On the back end of last year, when it was getting dry, a lot of cattle was getting sold. People want good quality to put in their paddocks. It gives them options down the track for feed, bullock, or export."
The export market, Mr Kennedy said, is "very strong" within the region at the moment.
"It's good for our region. It gives that extra buyer in the market...everyone is very competitive and the more markets there are, the better it is for all farmers," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.