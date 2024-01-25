North Queensland Register
Home/News

City left in dark ahead of Kirrily as BoM goes offline

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
Updated January 25 2024 - 4:37pm, first published 4:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tropical Cyclone Kirrily has been upgraded to a Category 3. Picture: BoM
Tropical Cyclone Kirrily has been upgraded to a Category 3. Picture: BoM

Tropical Cyclone Kirrily is well and truly on her way, and as areas from Innisfail to Sarina prepare for the category three system to make landfall, one city has been left in the dark.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.