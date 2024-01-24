Areas of NQ put on alert for livestock chill

Queensland livestock industries are preparing for the likelihood of Livestock Chill as Tropical Cyclone Kirrily develops in the Coral Sea.
The tropical low, which was still developing as of Wednesday January 24, and was scheduled to cross the coast near Townsville overnight on Thursday.
Graziers in the Upper Flinders and adjacent regions are being alerted to the possibility that conditions may "become conducive to the risk of livestock chill".
Moderate chill in the upper Flinders and surrounds will commence late Thursday and continue into Saturday.
As of Wednesday, the most intense rainfall appeared to be north of Longreach, between Charters Towers and Hughenden and across to Richmond.
There was a possibility the multi-day accumulation would exceed 500mm, continuing after winds ease.
Flooding is another consideration for producers with livestock near the major rivers, and there is a current flood watch for the Upper Flinders.
The Upper Diamantina and Thomson could also see a risk of flooding.
The Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries was aware and concerned about the risk and would be working with local disaster management groups.
Southern Gulf NRM released a warning on Wednesday, stating time was of the essence for producers to act in response.
"They have today and tomorrow. By Friday morning, producers in the Upper Flinders will be in the midst of it and road access will be likely limited," the statement read.
"Producers further south might have another day, but they are unlikely to get such severe conditions."
