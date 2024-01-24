North Queensland Register
Home/News

Areas of NQ put on alert for livestock chill

January 25 2024 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A screen grab from the Ag360 cold snap risk map shows areas at risk across the country. Picture: Ag360
A screen grab from the Ag360 cold snap risk map shows areas at risk across the country. Picture: Ag360

Queensland livestock industries are preparing for the likelihood of Livestock Chill as Tropical Cyclone Kirrily develops in the Coral Sea.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.