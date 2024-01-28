Will Big Country exceed last year's records?

In just over a week's time, all roads will lead to Charters Towers for the annual Big Country Brahman sale.
Being held on Monday and Tuesday, February 5 and 6, at the Dalrymple Saleyards, the Big Country sale is one of the highlights of the year for the local community and beef cattle industry alike.
Renowned as Northern Australia's premier Brahman sale, this year will be no exception, with 265 quality stud Brahman bulls and 139 stud heifers, both grey and red, set to go under the auctioneer's hammer.
Selling agents, Queensland Rural, are confident next month's Big Country sale could exceed last year's record topping result, which saw Australia's highest priced grey Brahman bull, red Brahman bull and Brahman heifer for 2023, an achievement rarely encountered in the nation's stud stock industry.
In the 2024 sale, 280 lots in the offering are polls including 52 PPs, the biggest poll sale selection ever offered in northern Australia.
This year's draft of 404 outstanding lots, from Australia's premier Brahman studs, has again been personally inspected by Big Country sale manager, Shaun Flanagan.
A Charters Towers Regional Council spokesperson said this year's sale would provide an economic boom to the town and surrounding region during the two-day event.
"The Big Country Brahman sale is poised to inject a substantial economic boost into local businesses as breeders, buyers, and cattle enthusiasts gather in Charters Towers," the spokesperson said.
"Hotels, motels and accommodation venues witness a surge in bookings; restaurants and eateries experience heightened patronage; and retail establishments find a new wave of customers seeking supplies during the event."
Volume buyers last year, Daniel and Rebekka Rowett from South Australia, will again be among the enthusiastic line-up of buyers from around the country looking to secure their share of "the best of the best bulls in the north".
Inspections are available from Saturday, February 3, and selling gets underway from 9am on both sale days.
