North Queensland Register
Home/News

Record numbers turn out to Goldfield Ashes 2024

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
January 22 2024 - 6:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly Forster and Chelsea Mosch taking a break from the heat with a couple of cold ones. Picture: Steph Allen
Holly Forster and Chelsea Mosch taking a break from the heat with a couple of cold ones. Picture: Steph Allen

With another year done and dusted, Goldfield Ashes organiser Kerri Forno is pleased with not only the continued growth in popularity of the event, but also the ripple effects of the three-day event throughout the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.