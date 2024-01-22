Sarina market impacted by wild weather

The El Nino fear has filtered into Sarina's cattle market, according to Hayes and Co director Peter Hayes.
On January 19, the Sarina Combined Agent's sale saw a smaller yarding of 163 head - down from the scheduled 200 head.
Mr Hayes said the reduction in number was due to weather conditions and El Nino predictions, which while unfounded, still had ripple effects across the industry's cattle market.
"The scare...people were very frightened. Hopefully that's dissipated," the agent said.
The smaller yarding also came down to weather conditions in the area, said Mr Hayes.
"Some places were very wet, and just couldn't get cattle out," he said.
"(But we had) a good yarding of cattle. They were fresh cattle, fresher than probably last year...(and) the quality of the yarding was very good."
While last year's market saw a last-minute drop before the new year, the prices have soared once more, with renewed faith in this year's industry amongst vendors and buyers.
"The prices were definitely dearer than the last sale," Mr Hayes said.
"(Cyclone Kirrily) will definitely help increase prices. With what's happening at the moment, the meat prices are rising, that will make the store prices go with it.
"The fat market is going up, the store market is going up, that will create more confidence."
Buyers hailed from the local Sarina area, as well as from south east Queensland, and Rockhampton.
"Our next sale is in a fortnight's time. We draw cattle from Bowen, Proserpine, Bloomsbury, the Pioneer Valley, they all go into Sarina," Mr Hayes said.
"We think there will be more cattle at the next sale depending on weather. Everyone is sort of watching eagerly with this cyclone.
"If it tracts in the position it's in now, it will probably come in around Bowen and Mackay.
Steers sold for a minimum of $330 and a maximum of $1220, with an average of $814.32.
Bulls ranged from $1000 to $1260, averaging $1100, with heifers ranging from $400 to $740 and averaging $613.55.
Cows and calves bottomed at $900 and reached $1300, with an average of $1166.67.
Notable highlights included a pen of light feeder steers from Nebo, which vendor Cody Burgess sold for $1000.
B and T Plemenuk from Bloomsbury sold light feeder Brangus and Droughtmaster steers for $980, and a pen of weaner Brahman heifers from Te Kowai graziers, D and K Robke and J McDermott went to Mackay Christian College for $700.
Wise Raven Pastoral from Seaforth sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $910 and younger Brangus weaner steers for $780.
Wise Raven also sold some VGQ Brangus weaner heifers for $630.
Africa Trading from Habana sold VGQ Brangus weaner steers for $810 and Brangus weaner heifers for $630.
Reddog Excavator Services from Ilbilbie sold Charbray Heifers For $740.
Solli Plumbing & Agriculture from Sarina sold Droughtmaster heifers for $680.
James Lennon from Paget sold 15-month-old Grey Brahman steers for $1160 and 15-month-old Brangus steers for $1220.
Fred Agius from Septimus sold 12-month-old Droughtmaster Steers for $960 and Droughtmaster weaner Heifers for $640.
Nutrien Livestock's Sarina cattle sale, scheduled for January 23, has been cancelled due to the impending cyclone activity.
The next Sarina Prime and Store sale will be held on February 2.
