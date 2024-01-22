North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Sarina market impacted by wild weather

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
Updated January 22 2024 - 2:10pm, first published 1:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A pen of red Brahman steers from Robke & McDermont went for $700 to Mackay Christian College. (Left to right) Myf Hudson, an MCC cattle show team student, MCC teacher Emitt Brown, and vendor David Robke. Picture: Contributed
A pen of red Brahman steers from Robke & McDermont went for $700 to Mackay Christian College. (Left to right) Myf Hudson, an MCC cattle show team student, MCC teacher Emitt Brown, and vendor David Robke. Picture: Contributed

The El Nino fear has filtered into Sarina's cattle market, according to Hayes and Co director Peter Hayes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.