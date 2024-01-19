Howzat! See the characters at the 2024 Goldfield Ashes

Over 240 teams from across the state have poured into Charters Towers for this year's Goldfield Ashes extravaganza.
The city welcomed the cohort of cricketers last night, with many kicking off the three-day event out on the town - with admittedly, a couple of sore heads bracing the heat today.
And while the overcast skies had not opened up upon the many fields across the city until this afternoon, the competition is heating up, with social, A, B1, B2 and junior grades battling it out in typical Goldfields style.
There is plenty to keep everyone entertained - whether you fancy yourself the next Warney, or you prefer to spectate, the 20/20 event is one not to miss.
There are hilarious team names, colourful characters, cold drinks, and the sounds of Shania Twain and Johnny Cash pumping from speakers across fields.
And while the heat has been punishing today, the teams have kept face, still in great spirits; cracking jokes, taking wickets, and engaging in some friendly banter.
Stay tuned for more coverage about the 2024 Goldfield Ashes.
