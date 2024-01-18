Towers, Lucinda feature as national street art finalists

Street and public art at Charters Towers and Lucinda has been listed among 13 Queensland national finalists in the 2023 Australian Street Art Awards.
They include the Charters Towers Wall of History 1872-1922 for Goldtower Central, by Paul McIver, Trisha Lambi and Tania Ault; The World at Goldtower Central, Charters Towers, by Paul McIver; and Under the Sea - Lucinda Art, by Lavinia Letheby aka Art By Lavinia.
Ms Letheby was born in Emerald and is currently based in Townsville.
Commenting on her Facebook page on her nomination, she said she was "incredibly humbled and insanely excited to be announced as a finalist".
"I decided to enter a mural I had painted a few years ago, a mural that I held a community workshop with, at the gorgeous little beach side town of Lucinda," she said.
When the finalists were announced on Thursday, awards director Liz Rivers said they proved the state commanded attention by art-loving tourists.
"Each of the communities acknowledged through these awards have made their mark as a must-see destination for art lovers," she said.
With rigorous judging by tourism leaders now complete, plus second-tier auditing and due diligence in progress, each finalist's success has the credence of the tourism sector.
The 2023 awards incorporate 12 categories, including a new one: Best Community Art for any form of permanent artwork that was worked upon by members of the wider community not typically engaged in public art.
All finalists will also have the chance of being named as the 'Best Street Art Experience' in their state for the first time.
National gold, silver and bronze winners in all categories plus each state champion will be announced at a gala dinner celebration on March 8 as part of the Art of Attraction tourism summit on the Sunshine Coast.
The other Queensland finalists include:
Judges' feedback to nominees will include ways to finesse their offering and attract more visitors through their public art.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.